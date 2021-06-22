Cancel
Sequatchie County, TN

McIntyre new football coach at SCHS

By Editor
thedunlap-tribune.com
 17 days ago

(photo by Sequatchie County Quarterback Club) After leading the offense as coordinator for a state championship team, Rusty McIntyre is moving to Dunlap. Coach McIntyre was announced as head football coach at Sequatchie County High School June 21. He previously coached at Fayetteville High School in Lincoln County. Fayetteville won the Class 1A state title in 2020, defeating South Pittsburg in the championship. For the season, Fayetteville averaged 31 points per game with Coach McIntyre calling the plays. For more, see the July 1 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.

