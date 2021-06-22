Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho: Set Photos Offer First Look at Live-Action Yusuke

It’s sounding more and more as though the live-action Masters of the Universe is becoming a reality at Netflix, as the talk is that with the new animated series, Revalations, making its way forward, that it might be time to see the live-action version finally come to fruition. Not much is known at this time other than the fact that the project is still on and still drawing attention from those that are interested to see what might come of it. Decades ago the live-action performance that starred Dolph Lundgren and Frank Langella didn’t fare so well, but as it’s been discussed over and over, the attempt was missing quite a bit and the story didn’t exactly follow the source material in the way that people expected. This time around it sounds as though more attention is going to be given to Prince Adam and He-Man’s relation to Skeletor, as well as his relationship with Teela. For one reason or another, prior attempts simply didn’t wish to explore a great deal of He-Man’s world before he and his people were thrust into the realm of earth.