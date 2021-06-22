Cancel
Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho: Set Photos Offer First Look at Live-Action Yusuke

Cover picture for the articleSocially awkward straightedge fraud. Anime fans have a lot of reason to rejoice as Netflix has officially begun work with the live-action adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho. Considered as one of the quintessential animes of the 1990s, Yu Yu Hakusho aka Ghost Files follows the adventures of a young spirit detective named Yusuke who miraculously comes back to life after a fatal car accident. The animated adaptation of the classic shonen manga series is also famous for its Dark Tournament arc where Yusuke, along with his teammates.

