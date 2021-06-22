Janet Rohrer 1927-2021

NEWARK — Janet Rohrer, 93, of Newark, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Janet was born June 27, 1927, in Brooklyn, N.Y. She graduated from The Ohio State University in 1949, with a bachelor of science degree in agriculture. She met Ed while in college and they married after graduation. After a few years in Columbiana, they moved to the house on Evans Lake where they raised their family. After Ed’s death in 2009, Janet moved to Tennessee, but returned to Newark in 2018. Janet impacted many lives, and she will be greatly missed.