Afi ’N the Mix Brings Keyboard Player Upfront for Birthday Concert at the BOP STOP

By Anastasia Pantsios
coolcleveland.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJazz/R&B/soul ensemble Afi ’N the Mix has a special concert coming up this week at the BOP STOP. It will be bringing its keyboard player Kerry Holland upfront in celebration of his 59th birthday. It’s also his first solo concert, backed by more than five decades of musical experience which started when he performed with a Cleveland-based child gospel group. Since then, he’s played with groups such as the Spirit Plus Show Band and Odyssey & Company, and has played for productions at Karamu and the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company.

coolcleveland.com
