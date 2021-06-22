Afi ’N the Mix Brings Keyboard Player Upfront for Birthday Concert at the BOP STOP

New York's Death of Classical performance series returned Friday (June 25) evening within Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery with Gil Shaham and the Knights taking on Beethoven's Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 61. It's a rarity to make out any constellation in New York City, so when the Big Dipper appeared, tilting down above the six-piece "pocket orchestra," it was hard not to be arrested by the simple pleasure of live music under the night sky after a difficult year. As for concert settings, this one brought the drama. Pink and blue lights gently illuminated the shadowy stonework of the Gothic Arch towering behind the performers, making it seem like a Gothic Magic Kingdom made especially for the event.