Market Garden Brewery Celebrates 10th Anniversary

By Anastasia Pantsios
coolcleveland.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarket Garden Brewery has been an institution and gathering place in Ohio City for ten years now. And to celebrate it’s throwing itself a party. It’ll start up Bottoms Up Yoga at 10am, although maybe you shouldn’t start drinking that early. At 5pm the Hermes Ohio City Country 5K will take off. And DJ Elliot Nash will be spinning tunes starting at 9pm. There’ll also family-friendly games and other activities, a special beer release, brewery tours and “throwback” menu specials.

