Market Garden Brewery Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Fran Notaro admires the perennials at the North Haven Garden Club May Market on May 8. (Photo courtesy of Cindy Golia) On May 8, the North Haven Garden Club held its May Market on the North Haven Town Green after a year off due to COVID. The May Market was the first large gathering the club has had in more than a year. Many of the perennials that were for sold were dug out of members’ gardens and those of club friends’. This year were 15 vendors selling a variety of items. The Key Club Kids from the North Haven High School also volunteered to help the club set up on the green, assist customers with their purchases by taking them to their cars, and helping the members with breakdown of the may market. North Haven Garden Club is a member of The Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut Inc., New England Garden Clubs Inc., and The National Garden Clubs Inc.