Cleveland, OH

“Crazy” Travel Writer/Photographer Team Talk About Their Far-Flung Trips

Cover picture for the articleAs the second Cleveland Photo Fest comes to an end (June 26), so does its regular Thursday night programming. And it’s closing in style with travel writer/photography team Irene and Alex Shaland’s “Crazy Travel Photography and Storytelling” talk. The Shalands, a husband-and-wife team have travelled all over the world and brought back stories of their explorations, the people they’ve met and the nature they’re dedicated to protecting. They’ve been to almost 80 countries to fuel their multiple articles, books and lectures.

