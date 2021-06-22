Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Cardiac Surgeon Breaks Down Surgeries From Movies & TV

Posted by 
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 17 days ago

The body reacts to anything foreign. related to that Junior Mint. and probably an abcess around it. and this is The Breakdown. First up, Doctor Strange. The point of washing our hands is to clean our hands,. and obviously the mouth has a lot of bacterial flora,. and bacteria that...

www.gq.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Electronic Music#Funk Music#Junior Mint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
Related
MoviesGreenwichTime

Movie Theaters Slowly Recover, But 2021 Box Office Still Down 81% From Pre-Pandemic Times

For the first time in a long time, people are actually going to the movies. After a delayed start to summer, Universal’s action franchise “F9: The Fast Saga,” Paramount’s thriller “A Quiet Place Part II” and the Warner Bros. monster movie “Godzilla vs. Kong” have each had a hand in putting butts in seats at otherwise mostly empty multiplexes. With the release of every new major blockbuster, the domestic box office has continued to set records (which, of course, come with a COVID-19 shaped asterisk), a trend that industry watchers are hoping will continue when Disney and Marvel’s superhero adventure “Black Widow” arrives next weekend on the big screen. The Scarlett Johansson-led comic book adaptation will also be available on Disney Plus for a $30 rental fee.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

A Sequel TV Series to the 2011 Movie “Unknown” is Coming

If you watched the movie Unknown then you might remember that it’s kind of like one giant shell game in which identities are hidden, traded, and something big is about to happen but we don’t get to find out until it’s too late. In other words, it’s a Liam Neeson flick that has him at the center of a conspiracy as well as involved in the action to come. The series that will come isn’t going to star Neeson, but it will focus on a character like the one he plays in the movie and will go through plenty of twists and turns that will likely force the audience to pay attention or be left to catch up at a later time. For those that love a good mind-bending thriller, this is bound to be something that will grab their attention and keep it for a while. In fact, possibly the only issue is going to be the fact that it’s not starring the same high-caliber actors that were in the movie, but so long as it keeps to roughly the same feel that the movie delivered it should be okay.
CelebritiesSFGate

Billie Eilish Dodges Stunt Drivers, and Stalkers, Too, in 'NDA'

“It was pretty crazy. It’s real, too,” Billie Eilish told Zane Lowe of her self-directed video for “NDA,” released Thursday night. “Real” meaning: No, that’s not a green screen behind the singer as she walks down the dotted center line on a nighttime roadway like some lost refugee from David Lynch’s “Lost Highway,” courting disaster from what a press release describes as 25 “extremely rehearsed” stunt drivers.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Sylvester Stallone's Son Seargeoh Lives a Very Private Life Due to a Disorder

Everyone knows who Sylvester Stallone is but not that many people are aware that the action star has an adult son named Seargeoh hidden away from the public eye. Seargeoh Stallone is, still to this day, a mystery to many "Rocky" fans around the world. Although his father is a household name in Hollywood, thanks to all his action and drama films, the same can't be said for Seargeoh.
Burbank, CAMovieWeb

Chick Vennera Dies, Animaniacs and Thank God It's Friday Star Was 74

Chick Vennera, an actor and voiceover artist known for many roles including the movie Thank God It's Friday and the animated series Animaniacs, has passed away. The veteran performer reportedly died on Wednesday at his home in Burbank, California, following a battle with cancer. The death of Chick Vennera was also confirmed by his daughter, Nicky Vennera. He was 74 years old.
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
TV SeriesPosted by
Glamour

6 TV Shows and Movies to Check Out This Week

This week's slate of new TV shows includes the 2021 BET Awards, a new season of Below Deck Mediterranean, and a new true crime miniseries on Netflix. Happy watching!. Below, check out all the titles to bookmark for this week:. 2021 BET Awards: Taraji P. Henson hosts tonight's ceremony, which...
TV & VideosEngadget

Google TV’s Watch with Me highlights celebrity movie and TV recommendations

Much like bookshelves, watchlists say a lot about who we are as people. They reflect our interests and the things that inspire us. Tapping into that, Google is introducing a new TV feature called Watch With Me. Part of an ongoing series, it will share content recommendations from celebrities and artists. Each spotlight will also include an interview where the featured individual will talk about their picks. The first Watch With Me will star Emmy-nominated actress and LGBTQ+ advocate Laverne Cox.
TV Showsfox10phoenix.com

Movies and TV series coming to Tubi in July

Tubi, FOX’s free streaming service with more than 30,000 movies and TV shows, is adding dozens more to its collection this summer. Classics like "Thelma & Louise," sci-fi hits from "I, Robot" to "The Day the Earth Stood Still" and "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde" are coming just in time for 4th of July.

Comments / 0

Community Policy