How to choose a kayak
If you want to purchase a kayak to paddle along lakes, rivers, or the ocean, here are some things to consider. There are different types of kayaks available, and each is designed with a specific environment in mind. For this reason, you should first determine where and how you plan to use your boat. Will you be taking long trips on the ocean or short excursions on small lakes and rivers? If you plan on fishing, some kayaks come equipped with additional features such as rod holders and accessory mounts. If you'll be kayaking with a partner, a tandem model could be a good choice.