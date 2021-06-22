Cancel
Irving, TX

Irving ISD Staff to Receive Additional $2,000 for COVID-Related Responsibilities

By Irving ISD
Last evening, the Irving ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a one-time retention and incentive payment for returning staff members in the total amount of $2,000. In response to the hardships and challenges brought by the COVID-19 global pandemic, schools districts across the state are able to use ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief) funds to provide these types of payments to staff.

