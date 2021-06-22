Walter Smith, 86
A Funeral Service for Walter Smith, 86 of Tuscon, AZ and Marshalltown, IA were held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Mitchell Family Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Boyle officiating. Walter was laid to rest in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Marshalltown, IA. Pallbearers were Austin Barnwell, Mike Davenport, Marc Davenport, Robert Buerckley, Scott Davenport, David Moore, Richard Ingledue and Benjamin Buerckley. Mitchell Family Funeral Home was entrusted with the care of Walter and his family.www.timesrepublican.com