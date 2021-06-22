Cancel
Physics

Tensors cast their nets for quarks

By Mari Carmen Bañuls, Krzysztof Cichy
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany aspects of gauge theories — such as the one underlying quantum chromodynamics, which describes quark physics — evade common numerical methods. Tensor networks are getting closer to a solution, having successfully tackled the related problem of a three-dimensional quantum link model. Gauge theories are at the core of the...

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Quarks#Tensor#Quantum Chromodynamics#Nature Communications
