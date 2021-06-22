Tensors cast their nets for quarks

The tri-layer La\(_{3-3x}\)Sr\(_{1+3x}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\) manganites of Ruddlesden–Popper (RP) series are naturally arranged layered structure with alternate stacking of ω-MnO\(_2\) (ω = 3) planes and rock-salt type block layers (La, Sr)\(_2\)O\(_2\) along c-axis. The dimensionality of the RP series manganites depends on the number of perovskite layers and significantly affects the magnetic and transport properties of the system. Generally, when a ferromagnetic material undergoes a magnetic phase transition from ferromagnetic to paramagnetic state, the magnetic moment of the system becomes zero above the transition temperature (T\( _{C} \)). However, the tri-layer La\(_{2.1}\)Sr\(_{1.9}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\) shows non-zero magnetic moment above T\( _{C} \) and also another transition at higher temperature T\( ^{*} \approx \) 263 K. The non-zero magnetization above T\( _{C} \) emphasizes that the phase transition in tri-layer La\(_{2.1}\)Sr\(_{1.9}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\) not a ferromagnetic to paramagnetic state. We show here the non-zero magnetic moment above T\( _{C} \) is due to the quasi-two-dimensional nature of the tri-layer La\(_{2.1}\)Sr\(_{1.9}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\) manganite. The scaling of the magnetic entropy change confirms the second-order phase transition and the critical behavior of phase transition has been studied around T\(_C\) to understand the low dimensional magnetism in tri-layer La\(_{2.1}\)Sr\(_{1.9}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\). We have obtained the critical exponents for tri-layer La\(_{2.1}\)Sr\(_{1.9}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\), which belong to the short-range two-dimensional (2D)-Ising universality class. The low dimensional magnetism in tri-layer La\(_{2.1}\)Sr\(_{1.9}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\) manganite is also explained with the help of renormalization group theoretical approach for short-range 2D-Ising systems. It has been shown that the layered structure of tri-layer La\(_{2.1}\)Sr\(_{1.9}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\) results in three different types of interactions intra-planer (\( J_{ab} \)), intra-tri-layer (\( J_{c} \)) and inter-tri-layer (\( J' \)) such that \( J_{ab}> J_{c}>> J' \) and competition among these give rise to the canted antiferromagnetic spin structure above T\( _{C} \). Based on the similar magnetic interaction in bi-layer manganite, we propose that the tri-layer La\(_{2.1}\)Sr\(_{1.9}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\) should be able to host the skyrmion below T\( _{C} \) due to its strong anisotropy and layered structure.