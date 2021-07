It is usually about this time the City of Bridgeport has already dealt with multiple bear sightings within the municipal limits. And to date, that has been the case. Now, along with bear and the standard wildlife that is reported to officials, there is a new addition. According to Bridgeport Police Department Deputy Chief Mark Rogers, residents in South Hills and in the area of Deegan and Hinkle Lakes, need to be aware of the latest animal spot.