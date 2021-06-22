Interview: T. Hardy Morris

Heading into 2020, T. Hardy Morris (Dead Confederate, Diamond Rugs) had written an album’s worth of material that he intended to record as a follow-up to 2018’s Dude, The Obscure. With the help of longtime friend/collaborator/producer Adam Landry, songs were demoed and some were even close to completion when the brakes were put on due to the pandemic. With no end in sight for the pandemic and the overall temperature of the U.S. heating up around racial tensions and a contentious election, Hardy decided to set aside the album he has intended on making and write songs that more accurately described where his head was at during 2020. The result is the 10-song The Digital Age of Rome which will be released by New West Records imprint Normaltown Records on June 25.