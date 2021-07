The best way to get cheap special offers, free benefits and ultimately a discount at a Ritz-Carlton hotel is to book with an official Ritz-Carlton Stars travel agency. Some of the best hotels in the world are Ritz-Carlton hotels and resorts. If you’re looking for the best luxury hotel in Waikiki, look no further than the Ritz Carlton Residences. Waikiki Beach. This is a fantastic property, but it’s worth mentioning from the outset that the hotel itself is not based on the waterfront. There’s no beach in front of the property; it’s a 10-minute walk away.