St. Louis Property Manager Sansone Group Expands to Kansas City

From St. Louis Business Journal: Sansone Group says it’s closed on deals to manage more than 600 residential units in the Kansas City area, its first foray into the market. “It makes sense,” said Tim Sansone, principal. “It’s a big metropolitan area, and there are a lot of multifamily properties in Kansas City, which is a good market.” Beyond St. Louis, its base, the company already had a presence in other large Missouri markets such as Cape Girardeau and Springfield, plus southern Illinois, Sansone said.