Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

St. Louis Property Manager Sansone Group Expands to Kansas City

constructforstl.org
 17 days ago

From St. Louis Business Journal: Sansone Group says it’s closed on deals to manage more than 600 residential units in the Kansas City area, its first foray into the market. “It makes sense,” said Tim Sansone, principal. “It’s a big metropolitan area, and there are a lot of multifamily properties in Kansas City, which is a good market.” Beyond St. Louis, its base, the company already had a presence in other large Missouri markets such as Cape Girardeau and Springfield, plus southern Illinois, Sansone said.

www.constructforstl.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Real Estate
City
Springfield, MO
Kansas City, MO
Business
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Real Estate
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
State
Illinois State
Kansas City, MO
Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Low Income Housing#Vouchers#St Louis Property#Sansone Group Expands#Skyline Llc Lrb#Code Capital Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American Spelling Bee winner

Zaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night, making her the first African American champion of the contest. Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from Harvey, La., won the Scripps Cup in the 18th round after she correctly spelled the word “murraya.” She is the first African American contestant to win in the competition's 96-year history, according to The Associated Press.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...

Comments / 0

Community Policy