SLATE Wins $1.1M DOL YouthBuild Grant

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) announced that the agency has won a $1.1 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to support the St. Louis Youthbuild program. The program facilitates training in high-demand professional areas, like machining and information technology. St. Louis Youthbuild’s efforts are focused in underserved North City communities with high rates of poverty and unemployment, and St. Louis Public Schools will assist SLATE in the identification and outreach of eligible young adults for this program.