Bland and Tranquil: 13th Shanghai Biennale – Review

By Paul Han
artreview.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo a certain extent, the biennale’s problem is that it is both too specific and too inclusive at the same time, which ought to be impossible. Bodies of Water, the 13th Shanghai Biennale’s main exhibition, finally opened this April after being postponed due to the pandemic. During the interval between that date and its originally scheduled November 2020 launch, the biennale (under the direction of Spanish architect Andrés Jaque) adapted by launching two ‘phases’ to fill the void with online workshops, screenings, panel talks and offine performances, which didn’t garner much attention from the domestic audience in China, who had by then largely returned to their pre-COVID-19 lifestyles. The decision to postpone the launch of the exhibition proper is in part explained by the record-breaking number of commissioned works (33 out of the 76 on show), which presented a considerable challenge both in practical terms (to the artists involved) and on a conceptual level, given this edition’s emphasis on connection through ‘bodies’ (of water and other forms), at a time when travel and logistics are restricted. Perhaps these factors, and the extreme disconnect between the local and the remote over the past 18 months, are also responsible for the decision to produce what the curators describe as an exhibition with a simple approach.

