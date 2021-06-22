Greg Skaff - Polaris (SMK Jazz)

No doubt Rick Laird will be chiefly remembered for his barrier-breaking work with the Mahavishnu Orchestra from 1971-73, but his career took several different turns. Born in Dublin, he emigrated aged 16 with his family to New Zealand, where he switched from guitar to bass. After playing there with Mike Nock and in Australia, he moved to London in 1962 to study classical bass at the Guildhall. His early association with the Brian Auger Group (which included a young John McLaughlin) ended because he was unwilling to play electric bass, and from 1964-66 he worked in the house rhythm-section at Ronnie Scott’s, replacing another emigré-to-be Malcolm Cecil. He’s heard on live recordings done by Les Tomkins (with Scott’s permission) featuring such as Roland Kirk, Wes Montgomery, Yusef Lateef, Ben Webster and Sonny Rollins. He also played on a 1965 Scott studio album and worked with him on Rollins’s soundtrack recordings for the movie Alfie.