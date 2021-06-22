Greg Skaff - Polaris (SMK Jazz)
For jazz fans, the first eye-opener of veteran guitarist Greg Skaff’s seventh album Polaris is its rhythm section: legendary bassist Ron Carter, whose work with Miles Davis in the sixties helped define post bop jazz, and drummer Albert “Tootie” Heath, part of the musical Heath family (along with saxophonist Jimmy and bassist Percy), and an active recording artist since the fifties. (Amazingly, the last full album the rhythm pair made together was Bobby Timmons’ In Person in 1961.) Once you get past what could, to less charitable eyes, be stunt casting, the music itself is what impresses the most.bigtakeover.com