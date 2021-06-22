Cancel
Rochester, NY

$10,000 Golden Apple Scholarships Awarded to Three Education Students

roberts.edu
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresented by Roberts Wesleyan College, News 8 (WROC-TV) and Advantage Federal Credit Union. For the fourth year in a row, Roberts Wesleyan College, News 8 (WROC-TV) and Advantage Federal Credit Union partnered to offer three $10,000 Golden Apple scholarships to future teachers. The $10,000 scholarships were awarded to one undergraduate, one adult degree completion and one graduate student enrolling in the Roberts Wesleyan College education programs this fall.

