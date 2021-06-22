$10,000 Golden Apple Scholarships Awarded to Three Education Students
Presented by Roberts Wesleyan College, News 8 (WROC-TV) and Advantage Federal Credit Union. For the fourth year in a row, Roberts Wesleyan College, News 8 (WROC-TV) and Advantage Federal Credit Union partnered to offer three $10,000 Golden Apple scholarships to future teachers. The $10,000 scholarships were awarded to one undergraduate, one adult degree completion and one graduate student enrolling in the Roberts Wesleyan College education programs this fall.www.roberts.edu