Norfolk, VA

Making Strides

nsu.edu
 17 days ago

Cares Act Funding Eliminates Outstanding Student Balances and NSU Receives Donation from Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. Norfolk State University continues to make strides in seeking to be one of the most affordable universities in the nation. This effort has been galvanized by the allocation of $2.5M dollars in Cares Act funding to eliminate outstanding balances for more than 1200 students. President Javaune Adams-Gaston announced that the university would clear all unpaid tuition and fee balances for students who attended NSU from the Spring 2020 term through the Spring 2021 term. This funding is critical to help students continue pursuit of their academic dreams at a time when COVID-19 has severely impacted financial resources for thousands of families nationwide.

www.nsu.edu
