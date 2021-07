This story was originally published on Jul 6, 2019 and last updated on Jul 1, 2021. Scanning PDFs is one of the most annoying things many of us have to deal with in our personal and professional lives. Be it mortgage documents, a car loan, or other sensitive paperwork you need to preserve and share in a secure digital format, Adobe's ubiquitous PDF is a reality of dealing in docs in the modern world. Fortunately, you don't need a hardware scanner or big, bulky multifunction printer to digitize your paper documents: all you need is a smartphone, an app, and a couple of minutes. In this post, we'll break down what you need to do to get your docs and photos converted to PDF using an Android phone.