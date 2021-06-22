Cancel
Brighton, MI

Canton Police Officer Identified As Brighton Shooting Victim

whmi.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe victim in Monday's shooting death in Brighton has been identified. Brighton Police Chief Rob Bradford tells WHMI that 48-year-old Edward Jagst, a member of the Canton Township Police Department, was the person shot and killed on Monday morning inside his home on Woodlake Drive. Jagst was found dead in his bed by responding officers who had been called to the home at 10:28am by his teenage daughter. The daughter identified her 18-year-old brother as the shooter and said he had threatened to kill himself before leaving the home.

www.whmi.com
