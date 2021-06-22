Cancel
Pensoft welcomes SNSB's paleontology and geobiology journal Zitteliana to its portfolio

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

The scholarly publisher and technology provider Pensoft welcomes the latest addition to its diverse portfolio of scientific outlets - the open-access, peer-reviewed journal Zitteliana, which publishes research in the fields of paleontology and geobiology. Zitteliana is a journal of the Bavarian State Collection of Palaeontology and Geology Munich, which is...

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
ScienceEurekAlert

Reading the rocks: Geologist finds clues to ancient climate patterns in chert

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- A million years ago, dry seasons became more frequent and forests retreated before the encroaching savanna. Meanwhile, clustered around a nearby lake, our ancient ancestors fashioned stone tools. During the long press of years, mud and sediment in that East African lake turned to stone, trapping pollen...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Human health impact assessment and temporal distribution of trace elements in Copșa Mică- Romania

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86488-5, published online 29 March 2021. In the original version of this Article, Alexandru Szép was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Department of Bioengineering, Socio-Human Sciences and Engineering, Faculty of Economics, Sapientia Hungarian University of Transylvania, Libertăţii Sq.1, 530104, Miercurea Ciuc, Romania’. The correct affiliation is listed below.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Integrating genomics and metabolomics for scalable non-ribosomal peptide discovery

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23502-4, published online 28 May 2021. The original version of this Article omitted Bahar Behsaz and Edna Bode as equally contributing authors. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author affiliations. Pavel A. Pevzner was incorrectly associated with Computational Biology Department, School...
ScienceAPS physics

Cascades and reconnection in interacting vortex filaments

The reconnection of two interacting vortex tubes is a fundamental process in fluid mechanics, which, at very high Reynolds numbers, is associated with the formation of intense velocity gradients. Reconnection is usually studied using two antiparallel tubes which are destabilized via the long-wavelength Crow instability, leading to a very symmetric configuration and to a strong flattening of the cores into thin sheets. Here, we consider the interaction of two initially straight tubes at an angle of.
HealthEurekAlert

European Journal of Endocrinology Impact Factor continues its steep rise!

The European Society of Endocrinology's (ESE) Journal the European Journal of Endocrinology (EJE) has reached its highest ever Journal Impact FactorTM (JIF) in the 2020 Journal Citation ReportsTM (JCR) announced today (30 June, 2021). It confirms a steady trend over the past years, making it a rising star and global leader in publishing clinical and translational endocrinology research. The highly respected Journal achieved an Impact Factor of 6.664, placing it as number 20 out of 145 in the JCR list of Endocrinology and Metabolism research journals in terms of Impact Factor. This underpins the leading role of ESE in fostering exchange and scientific discourse and promoting endocrinology.
WildlifeNature.com

Author Correction: Yeast surface display identifies a family of evasins from ticks with novel polyvalent CC chemokine-binding activities

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-04378-1, published online 27 June 2017. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where a GenBank accession number was incorrect for Evasin ‘P1181_AMBMA’ and a GenBank accession number was missing for Evasin ‘P983_AMBCA’. The correct and incorrect values appear below. Incorrect:. Evasin...
CancerNIH Director's Blog

Career Conversations: Q&A with Molecular Biologist Hong Liu

“A scientific career is really worth it,” says Hong Liu, Ph.D., an assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana. Check out the highlights of our interview with Dr. Liu below to learn about his journey as a scientist and his advice for students.
ScienceNature.com

How a holistic research retreat can help our science

After an existential crisis, we realized we needed to think more deeply about our careers, say Örjan Bodin and Christopher M. Weible. Örjan Bodin is a senior lecturer in environmental sciences at the Stockholm Resilience Centre at Stockholm University, Sweden. Christopher M. Weible. Christopher M. Weible is a professor of...
ScienceAPS physics

Higher-Order Fabry-Pérot Interferometer from Topological Hinge States

We propose an intrinsic three-dimensional Fabry-Pérot type interferometer, coined “higher-order interferometer,” that is based on the chiral hinge states of second-order topological insulators and cannot be mapped to an equivalent two-dimensional setting because of higher-order topological obstructions. Quantum interference patterns in the two-terminal conductance of this interferometer are controllable not only by tuning the strength but also, particularly, by rotating the direction of the magnetic field applied perpendicularly to the transport direction. Remarkably, the conductance exhibits a characteristic beating pattern with multiple frequencies depending on the field strength and direction in a unique fashion. Our novel interferometer thus provides feasible and robust magnetotransport signatures for hinge states of higher-order topological insulators.
PhysicsNature.com

Searching for a second excitation in the inelastic neutron scattering spectrum of a liquid metal: a Bayesian analysis

When probed at nanometer and picosecond scales, the properties of a liquid present striking analogies with the ones of the corresponding solid, one of the most surprising is the ability of supporting shear wave propagation, as a rigid medium. Although this evidence is being reported by a growing number of terahertz scattering measurements, it remains an open question whether it is universal or rather typical of some liquids only. Furthermore, given its elusive signatures in the scattering signal, the detection of this effect appears as a typical case where an unintentional “bias of confirmation” can mislead experimentalists. We thus decided to use a Bayesian inference approach to achieve a probabilistically grounded and evidence-based lineshape modeling of the inelastic neutron scattering spectra from liquid silver, whose simulated density autocorrelations bear evidence of a shear mode propagation over very short distances. The result of our analysis indicates that the observation of any additional, non-longitudinal, acoustic modes in this simple system goes beyond the accuracy of the used scattering method.
Medical & BiotechEurekAlert

David A. Sinclair to present at the 8th Aging Research & Drug Discovery Meeting 2021

Wednesday, July 7, 2021, London -- David Sinclair, Ph.D., will present the latest research on the topic Novel approaches to delay and reverse aging at the worlds' largest annual Aging Research and Drug Discovery conference (8th ARDD). David A. Sinclair, Ph.D. A.O. is a tenured Professor in the Genetics Department at the Blavatnik Institute, Harvard Medical School, Boston & Co-Director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research, honorary Professor at the University of Sydney, and co-founder of the journal Aging.
Energy Industrymit.edu

4 researchers join MIT Sloan faculty

With research ranging from new methods of analyzing firm behavior to optimal decision methods for large-scale renewable energy integration, here are this year’s four new MIT Sloan faculty members. Comes from: Demirer was most recently a postdoctoral researcher at Microsoft Research New England. He earned a PhD in economics from...
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

Red Savannah expands its luxury villa portfolio

Luxury travel company Red Savannah has acquired Homebase Abroad, a 26-year-old U.S. company that specializes in the Italian villa market. The deal, announced Monday, is the first acquisition by U.K.-based Red Savannah and expands both its U.S. client base and its luxury villa portfolio, the company said. "We have looked...
EducationEurekAlert

Handwriting Beats Typing, Videos for Learning to Read (video)

Loading video... Caption Though writing by hand is increasingly being eclipsed by the ease of computers, a new study finds we shouldn't be so quick to throw away the pencils and paper: handwriting helps people learn certain skills surprisingly faster and significantly better than learning the same material through typing or watching videos. Credit Johns Hopkins University Usage Restrictions None.
CancerNewswise

Technion Researchers Use Laser “Tweezers” to Study Structure and Dynamics of Chromatin

Newswise — Each one of the cells in our body contains DNA, which provides the instructions required for our development and function. Astoundingly, a total of two meters of DNA is packaged in each cell’s nucleus, just tens of microns in size, a feat accomplished by packaging the DNA into a compact structure called chromatin. The basic level of chromatin organization is provided by wrapping the DNA around proteins called histones in a spool-like structure that resembles "beads on a string." Then, more complex structures called chromatosomes are formed with the help of a special histone, known as a "linker histone," which connects the "strings."

