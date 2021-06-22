That makes you think: you ask Google what makes a good colleague, and the search engine spits out a series of articles in response – about good employees. What is wrong with the internet oracle that Nick Bostrom called “the best AI system ever” in his book “Superintelligence” just a few years ago? Is that a reflection of the corporate culture of Silicon Valley, where everyone uses their name, knows no hierarchies and enjoys the freedom to do whatever the company management wants? Or are these already the first signs of the imminent intelligence explosion, does the search engine sense its growing superiority and generally regards us humans as its subordinate employees who should help it to rise?