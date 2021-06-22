Cancel
San Diego, CA

Spray-On Hydrogel to Prevent Post-Surgery Adhesions

By Conn Hastings
Medagadget.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at University of California San Diego have developed a spray-on hydrogel that forms a protective coating on tissue surfaces, such as the surface of the heart. The new material is intended to prevent the formation of adhesions, where tissues inside the body adhere together abnormally following a surgical procedure. The crosslinked gel persists on the tissue surface for as long as four weeks, protecting the tissue when there’s the greatest risk for adhesions.

