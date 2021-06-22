Spray-On Hydrogel to Prevent Post-Surgery Adhesions
Researchers at University of California San Diego have developed a spray-on hydrogel that forms a protective coating on tissue surfaces, such as the surface of the heart. The new material is intended to prevent the formation of adhesions, where tissues inside the body adhere together abnormally following a surgical procedure. The crosslinked gel persists on the tissue surface for as long as four weeks, protecting the tissue when there’s the greatest risk for adhesions.www.medgadget.com