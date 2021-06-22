Cancel
Animals

The humidity of flowers acts as an invisible attractor for bumblebees

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

As well as bright colours and subtle scents, flowers possess many invisible ways of attracting their pollinators, and a new study shows that bumblebees may use the humidity of a flower to tell them about the presence of nectar, according to scientists at the Universities of Bristol and Exeter. This...

www.eurekalert.org
#Flowers#University Of Exeter#Exeter University#Bees#University Of Bristol#School Of Psychology#Aaas#Eurekalert
