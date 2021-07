J Med Virol. 2021 Jun 26. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27162. Online ahead of print. During the “first wave” of COVID-19 pandemic in the UK (March to June 2020), the city of Leicester was particularly hard hit resulting in re-imposed lockdown measures. Although initial PCR testing for SARS-CoV-2 was attempted within the community, testing was soon abandoned due to an inability to keep up with demand by local laboratories. It is therefore feasible that undiagnosed transmission of COVID-19 in the community by asymptomatic individuals was a real possibility. Therefore, retrospective SARS-CoV-2 IgG testing of archived sera from out-patients visiting University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust service was performed to investigate the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in the community. A total of 1779 sea samples were tested from samples collected between 16th March and 3rd June 2020, of which 202 (11.35%) were SARS-CoV-2 IgG positive. Positivity was lowest in March (2.54%) at the beginning of the pandemic before peaking in April (17.16%) before decline in May and June (11.16% and 12.68% respectively). This retrospective screening offers some insight into the early patterns of SARS-CoV-2 transmission within a sampled community population during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporting the argument for more community screening during high incidences of pandemics. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.