Jorma Kaukonen on tour, Culture Factory releases Volume 2 - The River Flows
Culture Factory releases the vinyl John Hurlbut and Jorma Kaukonen: The River Flows Volume Two (CFU-01200) on Record Store Day July 17, 2021. Recorded last summer along with Volume One, this album continues along the same path. "Guitar maestro Kaukonen shares top billing with singer/guitarist John Hurlbut in a downhome session of remarkable six-string storytelling” said Sterophile and No Depression revealed "Kaukonen and Hurlbut view music as a conversation … What we hear in this acoustic marvel is an intimate tête-à-tête celebrating 40 years of friendship."gratefulweb.com