Midwest BankCentre names CFO to its legal board of directors

Slinger Bag Inc. announced the appointment of Jason Seifert as its new chief financial officer. Seifert joins Slinger with an impressive financial career working in both public and private consumer companies, and brings a high level of strategic and financial capabilities and experience. Seifert spent the majority of his fifteen year career in accounting and finance at Ernst & Young, serving medium to large public companies across a variety of industries, including technology, retail, and manufacturing. In addition to his time at Ernst & Young, he spent several years working at The Finish Line, Inc. where he led SEC reporting and was a part of the executive finance team. Seifert has expertise in implementing strategies, initiatives, and processes that generate operational efficiencies and drive financial performance. His role at Slinger will lean on these extensive experiences to support Slinger’s planned business expansion. Seifert will join the senior management strategic leadership team and will lead and enhance all financial management aspects of the business.