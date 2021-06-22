Cancel
Business

Midwest BankCentre names CFO to its legal board of directors

By Editor
Illinois Business Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Duggan, chief financial officer of Stupp Bros. Inc., has been elected to the legal board of directors of Midwest BankCentre, which has locations in the bistate area. In his role as chief financial officer at Stupp Bros. in St. Louis, Duggan directs accounting, finance, risk management, information systems, legal, human resources and strategy. Stupp Bros., Inc. is a fifth-generation privately owned company focused on providing infrastructure development in the United States as well as serving the St. Louis market through Midwest BankCentre, St. Louis’ second largest, locally owned community bank.

www.ibjonline.com
