Real Estate

6216 S. 10th St.

oucampus.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 BED/1BATH - Welcome Home! This 3 bedroom/1bathroom is currently under renovation and will be complete by July 15. The home is being updated with hard wood plank floors, bathroom remodel, fresh paint, adding a washer/dryer to the unit, black appliances and more. Pictures to come!. Base Rent: $1400. RUBS:...

www.oucampus.org
Oostburg, WIpleasantviewrealty.com

306 N 10th St, Oostburg, WI 53070, USA

4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home with new flooring, new hot water heater and a new roof in 2017. This charming home offers first floor conveniences such as: spacious bedroom, full bath, all appliances, a unique hidden washer and dryer closet, an airy dining room and adjoining living room. With the added features of the covered porch and large back yard patio, maintenance-free vinyl sided exterior and proximity to downtown and village park you might want to call today to make your appointment to see this home.
Real Estateoucampus.org

1220 N 44th Street #49

Lease today and look no more! - Are you ready for a higher level of living? Discover the latest and greatest at Urban Connected. Our luxurious community is like no other and offers the perfect combination of modern sophistication, tranquility, and convenience in an unparalleled Phoenix location. Our custom one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are unique and designed to complement the upscale city living lifestyle, all at an exceptional price and with utilities included. Now that’s high living! Relax and unwind at home amid contemporary finishes such as designer kitchens, quartz countertops, mosaic glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile throughout and much more. Take advantage of state of the art amenities coming soon including resort-style pool, coffee bar, zen garden, grill areas and a gaming zone to include flat screen TV’s, shuffle board, darts, mini golf, and billiards. We are located at 1220 North 44th Street nestled in an unprecedented central Phoenix location near I-10, Loop-202, the 143, and the 51. This incredible location is within minutes of great shopping, fine dining, hiking, outdoor recreational activities, Downtown Phoenix, Old Town Scottsdale, Phoenix Sky Harbor, and Arizona State University to name a few. For additional information about how to make Urban Connected your new home, please contact us today and our enthusiastic leasing directors will happily assist you. Thank you for choosing Urban Connected Luxury Apartment Homes.
Real Estateoucampus.org

6867 W Potter Dr

Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath Arrowhead Ranch home with Private Swimming Pool - Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath Arrowhead Ranch / Sierra Verde model-like home, fully upgraded with private swimming pool. This home boasts a manicured tropical setting in the front & backyard with auto sprinklers, grass, shrubs, palm trees, a pebble-tec pool with an in-ground self-cleaning system & soothing water fall, a large covered patio. Perfect for entertaining. Relaxing master bedroom suite with spacious balcony where you can relax watching the Arizona sunsets. Inside features custom interior paint, a large skylight, 18' ceramic tile flooring, upgraded cabinets, a kitchen island, corner windows above the kitchen sink, separate shower & tub w/ glass block in the master bath, a built-in entertainment center, dramatic vaulted ceilings & tall windows. Downstairs Den/Office/Formal Dining with Beautiful Tile Flooring. All Appliances included Refrigerator, Washing Machine & Dryer. Located within walking distance to A++ rated elementary school, parks and lake. Conveniently close to shopping, restaurants and 101-freeway...$300 Cleaning Fees + Rental Tax & Fees of 3% added to all leases. MUST SEE!!
House Rentoucampus.org

726 S. Golden Key

Beautiful 3 bedroom home for rent nestled in the center of Lago Estancia in Gilbert! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in great Gilbert location! This home features formal living and dining rooms, eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Separate cozy family room with exit to backyard. Split floorplan and tile in all high traffic areas. Huge backyard with mature landscaping. Near schools, shopping and dining! Rentor/Realtor to verify all information in listing is correct.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES** ** Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**
House Rentoucampus.org

1117 E. 8th St.

VERY NICE 2 BED 2 BATH IN GATED COMMUNITY! - Very Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath right in the heart of the ASU Campus. Walk to class, the light rail stop, baseball, football, track and basketball games. These units are loaded with granite counter tops, black appliances, tile, carpet and stacked washer and dryer. Water and trash included, NO PETS.
House Rentoucampus.org

835 E Marlette Ave

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with washer and dryer in a very well manicured, Private 8 unit Complex with Backyard! Less than a mile from Feeney's Restaurant & Bar and Christo's and walking distance to restaurants,coffee shops, and shopping. Great Lighting w/ an open floor plan. Overlooks beautiful community area. A must see! Please contact our leasing office at 480.619.2792 for more information.
Scottsdale, AZoucampus.org

8500 East Indian School Road - Unit 248 Unit 248

Scottsdale Terrace One Bedroom Condo - This one bedroom, one bathroom unit comes with granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, lots of cabinets for storage in kitchen, tile and carpet flooring. Stack washer/dryer, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator all inside the unit. Two bedroom closets! Community amenities include a heated pool, fitness room and hot tub. Reserved covered parking spot comes with the unit as well. Rent includes water/sewer/trash.
House Rentoucampus.org

4619 N 12th Ave

Cute 1 Bedroom - Great Location - This 550 SF 1 bedroom is in excellent condition and ready for move in. Fresh paint, new flooring and blinds. Tenant pays water and electric.
Real Estateoucampus.org

740 W. Elm St. Unit 248

1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Unit near Phoenix Arts District!!! - Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of the area's best kept secrets! The Solaris community is ideally located near the Phoenix Arts district and is a short walk to the light rail and bus stops. Restaurants and shopping are conveniently nearby. This quiet community is gated with ample parking, a well maintained pool, workout room, and game room. The unit itself is nestled in the back of the community and located on the second floor. It features MBR wood flooring, a renovated bathroom and kitchen with upgraded hard wood cabinets and granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. This unit comes with a washer/dryer combo (the community also features its own laundromat for those larger loads, which is right down the stairs and to the right of the unit.) Come check it out, you won't be disappointed!
Real Estateoucampus.org

1232 E. McLellan Blvd

Newly Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with office and mud room! - This is a cool house! The home has been recently updated and boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated tile flooring and updated lighting fixtures! The exterior of the home has been fully repainted within the last few years. There is a fenced-in pool and a large front and backyard area. With close proximity to HWY 51, downtown, shopping and dinning, this one won't last long! Call to schedule your showing today!
Real Estateoucampus.org

5321 W Eugie Ave

Now available - Check out this 3 bedroom 2, bathroom home that is now available. The home has unique upgrades and features. All kitchen appliances and a stackable washer/dryer are included in the rent. This one won't last long!. Security deposit:. $1750. Cleaning fee:. $300. Pet fee:. $250. Monthly admin:
Real Estateoucampus.org

1698 S 159th Ave

5 bedroom 2 bath home in Estrella Vista is available for immediate move in. - 5 bedroom 2 bath home in Estrella Vista is available for immediate move in. This one story home features vaulted ceilings, a very open floor plan, an open kitchen that overlooks the great room. upgraded kitchen cabinets, a breakfast nook, formal dining area, and comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Home features tile through out and carpet in the bedrooms. The backyard is rocked with added bushes. Property is located in a quiet neighborhood and is one block from the park and the community pool. It is also within walking distance to elementary and high schools. Property is also close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access.
Scottsdale, AZoucampus.org

5995 N 78th St

Remodeled One Bedroom Luxury Condo in Scottsdale - Reside in one of the most desirable locations in Scottsdale at the Bella Vita Condos. Living in a desirable location comes with its perks of desirable amenities. Starting with a gated entrance, storage space available right off your patio/ balcony, pool, BBQ grills, covered parking, laminate wood floors, front loader washer and dryers and much more.
Phoenix, AZoucampus.org

4218 N 17th St

This is a newly renovated studio apartment home in Central Phoenix. Private backyard and wood vinyl flooring throughout. All new appliances (fridge, microwave, stove). New cabinets with granite countertop and breakfast bar top. This unit is in a small gated community that has been fully renovated with new landscaping and community area with grills. This complex is on a corner lot next to residential homes and 1/4 mile near multiple shops, grocery stores and restaurants such as, Target, Fry's, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's,Nordstrom Rack, Best Buy, Snooze, HopDaddy's, Pizza Bianco, Grassroots and much more!!! Right next to Hwy 51 freeway and minutes away from downtown Phoenix and Biltmore. These units will not last long! Please Call/Text us at 480.619.2792 ext 1. Habla español.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

2425-2427 S Ellis St

Great investment opportunity with this turn key duplex or live in it stay here for almost free. It features 2 bedrooms, 2 bath units with finished basements. The 2nd bedrooms are located downstairs with an escape door. The kitchen appliances are being provided with the sale and each unit has a stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Also has hookups in the basement. Newer cabinets, updated bathrooms, central heat an air, access to a nice fenced backyard, and off street parking. These units have for the last several years leased for $650 per side so monthly gross income of $1300. It is a great time to diversify your investment and take on a easy to maintain duplex. Call me for a showing or more information today.
MLScheyennehomestore.com

TBD S 3RD ST

Located just 400 feet North of the I-80 and the U.S. Highway 287 interchange. These high visibility parcels provide a unique opportunity for 3rd St./U.S. Highway 287 and future Bill Nye Street Frontage for the site of your business. This lot is shovel ready and zoned B-2. Block 1, Lot 2 of the Third Street Partners addition to the City of Laramie (South of Palmer/Future Bill Nye) .82 acres or 35,719.2 SF.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1783 S Yale St

Welcome home! This well-maintained home is conveniently located next to major highways, shopping, and restaurants. It boasts four bedrooms and two and a half baths. Inside you will notice the beautiful hardwood flooring, fresh paint, and updated light fixtures throughout. The basement features a family room with plenty of space to lounge. The fenced-in back yard is the perfect outdoor getaway. This home is move-in ready- all there is to do is unpack and start making memories!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

555 S Roosevelt St

Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath cottage home located on a quiet street in East Wichita! This home offers tons of charm with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout living room and dining room, new lighting, and two decorative fireplaces! Don't miss out on this adorable home with tons of curb appeal, a covered deck and tons of potential!
Real Estatehometeamne.com

13705 S 41St St

Acreage in the city. Stunning landscaped 1.1 acres with water feature. Oasis & privacy for this 5300 sqft, 5 bd, 6 ba home. Iron doors open to impressive 2-story entry & great room. Main level master with deck & big open bathroom. Entertainers dream in spacious lower level with best custom mahogany wet bar. Bedroom, walk-in rain shower & large closet. Upstairs: 3 bed + media room. Oversized 3-car garage loaded with cabinets. Bonus: basement storage under all garage stalls. 20x17 ft workout room. 11x7 ft Cedar Closet. Deck full length of the house with iron spiral staircase. Independent heating & A/C for each floor. Solid 2 x 6 framed construction. Impact resistant shingled roof. Close to schools, Interstate, downtown, Stratcom. Home inspection completed June 28, 2021.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

151 S Lochinvar St

Centrally located near Kellogg, Towne East Mall, East YMCA, tons of restaurants and shopping, sits on an almost half acre corner lot, complete with desirable curb appeal and side-load 2 car attached garage and hardwood floors plus, ALL APPLIANCES STAY! This home really does have it all and more! Boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, this tri-level property flaunts its 1950s mid-century modern charm in various places but one of the most eye catching spectacles is the beautiful stained-glass in the entryway. The main level is perfect for entertaining while the bedrooms are separated on the upper level for added privacy. The lower level provides even more living space as well as an additional bedroom and bath! Laundry facilities can also be found on the lower level and don't forget, washer and dryer STAY! Heading out to the backyard, you'll have a hard time leaving it. The huge yard has mature plants and trees to provide shade and privacy plus a large patio for entertaining! With plenty of room for pets and people to enjoy themselves, an added bonus of a playset will make kids jump for joy! You do not want to miss your chance at calling this beauty your home, schedule your showing now!

