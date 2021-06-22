Delta Dental of Illinois names new vice president

Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Names Ruth Brenner New Senior Vice President, Finance & Operations. (New York, NY) – The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation today announces that Ruth Brenner will join the Foundation as its new Senior Vice President, Finance and Operations; Treasurer; and Secretary. In her new role, Brenner will be Sloan’s chief financial, administrative, and compliance officer, providing leadership of the Foundation’s business and financial policies and strategies, working to ensure prudent stewardship of the Foundation’s endowment and expenditures, and collaborating with Grants Management, Human Resources, IT, and the Foundation’s other administrative departments to develop policies and practices that effectively advance Sloan’s mission. Brenner will formally join the Foundation in September.