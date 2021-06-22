Cancel
Illinois State

Delta Dental of Illinois names new vice president

By Editor
Illinois Business Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta Dental of Illinois on Monday announced the hiring of Rheaana Guess as vice president, people and diversity officer. In the newly created role, Guess will oversee human resources at Delta Dental of Illinois and its subsidiary companies. This includes the development and growth of team members, recruitment, succession planning...

