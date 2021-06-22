Cancel
Music

GW Video Premiere: Damon Fowler's 'I’ve Been Low'

By Article Contributed by gratefulweb
gratefulweb.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hard-driving guitarist, singer & songwriter, Damon Fowler’s music is steeped with soul and representative of the many styles that make up American music's roots. He has gained his peers' respect given his featured slot in Butch Truck's Freight Train band and his side gig as guitarist in the Dickey Betts Band. Critics have compared Fowler's guitar work to Johnny Winter and Jeff Beck, while his slide guitar is reminiscent of the late Duane Allman. Fowler can play fiery guitar runs with the best of them, and his lyrical work on lap steel and dobro makes him a stand out performer among the legions of guitar heroes. His new release, Alafia Moon, combines all the influences that have shaped his distinctive blues career. Damon muses about “I’ve Been Low”- “Life experiences can be very different for each person. We all have our ups and downs ... I prefer to focus on the similarities.”

gratefulweb.com
