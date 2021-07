In recent years, the European Union has been adamant about transitioning to electric vehicles at a rapid pace. Much of this has been accomplished through stricter CO2 emissions standards, which include a pledge to become carbon neutral by 2050, as well as agreeing to increase a cut in carbon emissions by 2030 from 40 percent to 55 percent this past April. Now the EU is preparing to release its “Fit for 55” climate package on July 14th, which could spell the end for ICE vehicles in the region altogether, according to a report from Automotive News Europe.