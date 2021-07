At 11:15 a.m. Thursday, June 24, a 2016 Chrysler 300, driven by Kaylee Finney, 16, of Axtell was northbound on U.S. Highway 75 and attempted a u-turn. During the maneuver, the Chrysler was struck by a 2013 Freightliner Semi, driven by Isaac Kering, 61, of Lawrence. Finney and one of her passengers – Seth Whiting, 16 – received no injuries during the accident. They were both wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. Finney’s second passenger – Theresa Walle, 15, of Axtell – was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, and was taken to Sabetha Community Hospital with a suspected minor injury. Kering was not injured in the crash and he also was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.