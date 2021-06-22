Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar
Senate Democrats are making a push to give undocumented immigrants the opportunity to vote in school board elections. The proposal could require the State Board of Education to create an affidavit helping non-citizens register for school board elections. Current bill language requires potential voters to verify they are a parent, legal guardian or caregiver of a student. They must also live within the boundaries of a school district and intent to stay there until the next school board election.capitolfax.com