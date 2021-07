​Fitbit is already part of Google but it doesn’t mean the Fitbit team will stop working on new products. After the Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker was announced, several updates and improvements are also being released. There was the Stress Management being released to other trackers and smartwatches, two-factor authentication to protect accounts, and the recent Fitbit OS Update that added health features and more. Now we’re learning about a new patent that will offer more accurate blood pressure and SpO2 tracking.