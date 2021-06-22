Mauritius deploys first satellite thanks to UNOOSA and JAXA KiboCUBE programme
Today, the team from the Mauritius Research and Innovation Council (MRIC), winners of the KiboCUBE programme in 2018, run by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), saw their satellite deployed by JAXA from the International Space Station (ISS). MRIC is a parastatal organisation operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation of the Republic of Mauritius.www.spaceref.com