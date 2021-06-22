Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Mauritius deploys first satellite thanks to UNOOSA and JAXA KiboCUBE programme

SpaceRef
 17 days ago

Today, the team from the Mauritius Research and Innovation Council (MRIC), winners of the KiboCUBE programme in 2018, run by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), saw their satellite deployed by JAXA from the International Space Station (ISS). MRIC is a parastatal organisation operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation of the Republic of Mauritius.

www.spaceref.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaxa#The United Nations Office#Mric#Mir Sat1#Mauritian#Iss#Cubesat#Kibo#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Satellites
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

First Astranis satellite in final phase of assembly

WASHINGTON — Astranis announced that the first in its line of very small geostationary orbit satellites is entering its final assembly phase for launch in early 2022. The San Francisco-based company said July 8 that the communications payload for the satellite it’s building for Pacific Dataport Inc. (PDI), called Arcturus, passed an end-to-end test that shows it exceeded its expected performance. That allows the company to move into the final phases of assembly of the satellite, to launch in early 2022 on a SpaceX Falcon 9.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Europe will launch a new two-handed robotic arm to the International Space Station soon

An autonomous robotic arm is readying to fly to the International Space Station to service its Russian segment. The European Robotic Arm (ERA), built by European aerospace company Airbus for the European Space Agency (ESA), will fly to the orbital outpost on July 15 together with the new Russian Multipurpose Laboratory Module, also known as Nauka (the Russian word for science). Airbus engineers have already installed the lightweight arm onto the module, ahead of its launch from the Russian Space Agency Roscomos' Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on a Proton rocket, Airbus said in a statement.
AfricaEos

Uganda Advances Toward Launching Its First Satellite

Uganda is venturing into the field of space technology, aiming to launch its first satellite in 2022. The project, first announced in 2019, recently took a major step forward with the approval of funding for a ground station near Kampala. The station, located at the Mpoma facility where Uganda already...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Arianespace Successfully Deploys 36 OneWeb Constellation Satellites

OneWeb’s new launch overall places 36 new constellation satellites into orbit. Following this 8th launch for OneWeb, Arianespace has deployed 254 satellites in low Earth orbit for the constellation. ST33 Flight, conducted by Arianespace and its Starsem affiliate, has placed into orbit enough satellites, allowing OneWeb to deliver connectivity services...
Businessparabolicarc.com

OQ Technology Secures 5G Test Spectrum License, Establishes First European 5G Test Center for LEO satellites

LUXEMBOURG, July 7, 2021 (OQ Technology PR) – OQ Technology has been granted and experimental license for accessing critical satellite 5G frequencies by the Luxembourg Ministry of Media and Communication. The Luxembourg company also announced that it has established the first European 5G Satellite Test Centre (STC) for LEO (low Earth orbit) satellites. Both advancements, together with the successful launch of it’s first commercial 5G IoT satellite last week, are aimed at speeding up the company’s product development and global expansion.
Aerospace & Defenseecomagazine.com

A First For Fugro as SpaceStar™ Satellite Positioning Service Heads into Space

Fugro’s SpaceStar™ GNSS Precise Point Positioning (PPP) service is providing essential high-accuracy positioning in space for the first time. Loft Orbital, which flies and operates customer payloads on its YAM series of small satellites, launched their YAM-2 satellite, the first in space to be equipped with Fugro’s SpaceStar next-generation positioning technology, on 30 June into a 525 km sun-synchronous orbit from Cape Canaveral in Florida onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for 7 July, 2021- SpaceX CRS-22 Dragon Undocking Set for Thursday

SpaceX CRS-22 undocking is planned for Thursday, July 8 at 10:35 a.m. EDT, with NASA TV coverage scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. NASA and SpaceX flight control teams continue to monitor the weather and splashdown locations. Certain parameters like wind speeds and wave heights must be within certain limits to ensure the safety of the recovery teams, the science, and the spacecraft. Additional opportunities are available on July 9 and 10. The space freighter's departure had been scheduled for earlier this week but was postponed due to weather conditions off the coast of Florida.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

D-Orbit Signs Launch Contract with Aistech Space

FINO MORNASCO, Italy (D-Orbit PR) — Space transportation and logistics company D-Orbit announced today the signing of a contract with Aistech Space, a global space technology company, for the launch and deployment of a 6U CubeSat aboard ION Satellite Carrier (ION), D-Orbit’s orbital transportation vehicle. The nanosatellite, named Guardian, carries...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

SLS Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS) Integration Continues

Teams with NASA's Exploration Ground Systems and contractor Jacobs integrate the interim cryogenic propulsion stage (ICPS) for NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the launch vehicle stage adapter (LVSA) atop the massive SLS core stage. This was conducted in the agency's Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA's Kennedy Space...
Aerospace & DefenseTechCrunch

SpaceX delivers 88 satellites to orbit, lands first stage onshore for first time in 2021

The Transporter launches are part of the company’s rideshare business model. Announced in 2019, these missions split up the rocket’s payload capacity among multiple customers, resulting in lower costs for each – many of whom are smaller companies that may find the expenses associated with getting to orbit otherwise impossible to pay. SpaceX still ends up with a full launch and the revenue to operate it.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Attention researchers: Space, suborbital, climate-focused technologies wanted

NASA’s 2021 Tech Flights solicitation is now open!. Tech Flights offers funding opportunities to researchers from U.S.-based industry, academia, and private research institutions to rapidly test technologies on commercial suborbital vehicles with awards up to $650,000 per awardee. Through NASA’s Flight Opportunities program, awardees receive a grant or cooperative agreement...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

LeoStella Delivers First Satellite in Manufacture Agreement with Loft Orbital

TUKWILA, Wash., June 24, 20211 (LeoStella PR) – LeoStella, a specialized satellite constellation design and manufacturing company, delivered its first satellite to Loft Orbital Solutions Inc. (Loft Orbital). LeoStella delivered the “Yet Another Mission-3” (YAM-3) satellite to Cape Canaveral for an upcoming SpaceX launch. The YAM-3 satellite will host a variety of payloads, including a demonstration for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) Blackjack program and an Internet of Things payload for Eutelsat. The satellite is part of a broader contract to build and integrate satellite buses for several upcoming Loft Orbital missions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy