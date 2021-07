Latest Advancement Solidifies Cold Atom Pioneer’s Technology; Accelerates Readiness of ColdQuanta’s 100 Qubit Cold Atom Quantum Computer. ColdQuanta, the leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, announced it has achieved a significant milestone in the development of its Quantum Computer by trapping and addressing 100 qubits in a large, dense 2-D cold atom array. On track to be available later this year, the digital gate-based quantum computer (code named “Hilbert”) will be among the most powerful in the world using pristine qubits that have the stability of atomic clocks to massively scale qubit count beyond what is possible with other quantum computing approaches.