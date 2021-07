Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio ended a series of five acoustic concerts on Wednesday with his second of two sold-out nights in front of full-capacity audiences at The Beacon Theatre in New York City. Anastasio kept to a similar format as the first night and a recent three-show run at SPAC in Saratoga Springs by fitting gems from his solo and Phish repertoires into the setlist. The guitarist was once again accompanied by pianist Jeff Tanski and the Rescue Squad Strings (violinists Katie Kresek and Maxim Moston, violist Rachel Golub and cellist Anja Wood) for portions of last night’s concert.