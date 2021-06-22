Verify Red Hat OpenShift Data Foundation deployment on IBM Power Systems

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVEDIA, a computer vision AI solutions provider, is announcing that it has officially solved the domain adaptation gap using its proprietary synthetic data pipeline. The domain gap, a major bottleneck in AI development, is the inability for algorithms trained on synthetic data to perform as well as those trained on real data. CVEDIA is claiming a precision improvement of 170% while sustaining a gain of 160% on recall over benchmarks. Solving this problem will allow AI technologies to scale without the burdens of data collection and labeling.