Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Verify Red Hat OpenShift Data Foundation deployment on IBM Power Systems

IBM - United States
 17 days ago

Red Hat OpenShift Data Foundation—previously Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage—is software-defined storage for containers. The first tutorial in this series provided an overview of Red Hat OpenShift Data Foundation and step-by-step instruction to deploy OpenShift Data Foundation on IBM Power Systems. This tutorial shows how to verify that you have successfully deployed OpenShift Data Foundation on IBM Power Systems.

developer.ibm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibm Power Systems#Openshift#Data Validation#Software Defined Storage#Ibm Power Systems#Csi#Ceph#Osd#Delta 8 Rrb#Mib S#Registry Redhat Io Ocs4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Softwareaithority.com

Assured Data Protection Launches New Updates to ProtectView for Rubrik Deployments

New functionality in ProtectView provides seamless integration with any IT Service Management platform. Assured Data Protection, the prominent IT managed services provider for cloud data protection solutions, today announced the launch of new features for ProtectView that allows enterprises to raise, update and report specific incidents and service requests directly through the ProtectView platform to help better manage Rubrik estates.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

TrafPy: Benchmarking Data Centre Network Systems

Benchmarking is commonly used in research fields such as computer architecture design and machine learning as a powerful paradigm for rigorously assessing, comparing, and developing novel technologies. However, the data centre networking community lacks a standard open-access benchmark. This is curtailing the community's understanding of existing systems and hindering the ability with which novel technologies can be developed, compared, and tested.
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Several security gaps endanger IBM’s database system Db2

The DB2 database system from IBM is vulnerable. Attackers could attack systems and, among other things, access data without authorization or overwrite files. Versions secured against this provide a remedy. Admins should study the warning messages linked below this message and find and install the security updates that are relevant...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

CVEDIA Becomes First Synthetic Data Company To Solve 'Domain Gap' Problem, Deploying AI Without Data

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVEDIA, a computer vision AI solutions provider, is announcing that it has officially solved the domain adaptation gap using its proprietary synthetic data pipeline. The domain gap, a major bottleneck in AI development, is the inability for algorithms trained on synthetic data to perform as well as those trained on real data. CVEDIA is claiming a precision improvement of 170% while sustaining a gain of 160% on recall over benchmarks. Solving this problem will allow AI technologies to scale without the burdens of data collection and labeling.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Red Hat boosts OpenShift to support a greater range of workloads

Red Hat Inc. is rolling out Red Hat OpenShift 4.8 today, touting IPv6/IPv4 dual-stack and IPv6 single-stack support, new ways for users to define, version and track changes to their application delivery pipelines declaratively using Git repositories and a better developer experience. Red Hat said the improvements are meant to...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Step-by-Step Deployment of a Free PostgreSQL Database and Data Ingestion

Generate a Heroku API token (in two ways) Dynamically retrieve Heroku database URL (useful to overcome a shortcoming of the free plan) Specify data type of columns in the table using SQLAlchemy datatypes. One-line summary about related technologies. Heroku Signup and Deployment. Heroku is a platform as a service (PaaS)...
SoftwareSDTimes.com

SD Times news digest: Red Hat OpenShift 4.8 now available, GitHub Container registry generally available, MongoDB achieves FedRAMP status

Red Hat OpenShift 4.8 helps organizations quickly create new cloud-native applications without having to abandon their existing environments and IT investments. One new feature is IPv6/IPv4 dual stack and IPv6 single stack support, which provides applications with interoperability and communications for environments that use IPv6 and IPv4 such as in Cloud-Native Network Functions.
BusinessVentureBeat

KPMG decides on Red Hat OpenShift to construct AI platform

Red Hat and KPMG LLP today revealed they are working together to make the Red Hat OpenShift platform, which is based on Kubernetes, a foundational core of the KPMG Ignite AI platform. The KPMG Ignite platform combines machine learning algorithms with document ingestion and optical character recognition capabilities to analyze...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Immuta’s SaaS deployment option helps implement data access control across cloud data environment

Immuta launched new SaaS deployment option, enabling data teams to implement data access control across their entire cloud data environment in minutes. Modern data teams are moving to pure SaaS deployments for all of their analytics and data science, and they want access control delivered in the same way. Immuta’s SaaS deployment option addresses this burgeoning demand, making it simple to implement while minimizing infrastructure overhead.
Softwareaithority.com

Red Hat Expands Workload Possibilities Across The Hybrid Cloud With Latest Version Of OpenShift

Red Hat OpenShift 4.8 helps unlock additional use cases and drive developer productivity for modern cloud-native applications across the hybrid cloud’s Kubernetes backbone. Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced Red Hat OpenShift 4.8, the latest version of the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. Providing a powerful foundation to develop and connect diverse workloads across the hybrid cloud, Red Hat OpenShift 4.8 helps organizations accelerate the creation of new cloud-native applications without abandoning existing environments and IT investments.
SoftwareBank Info Security

Definitive Guide to Red Hat OpenShift Security

The rapid adoption of open source projects can introduce vulnerabilities in standard Kubernetes environments. OpenShift Container Platform supports these projects, allowing users to gain open source advantages with a managed product’s stability and security. Red Hat OpenShift offerings include five managed and two hosted options. Download this guide which focuses...
SoftwareInfoworld

Red Hat OpenShift 4.8 shines on CI/CD, serverless functions

Red Hat has announced OpenShift 4.8, the latest version of the company’s container-based application development platform anchored by Kubernetes orchestration technology, with improvements impacting cloud-native application development and on-demand computing. Based on Kubernetes 1.21 and CRI-O (Container Runtime Interface) 1.21, OpenShift 4.8 is intended to simplify the developer experience while...
SoftwareSilicon Republic

IBM quantum system outpaces classic computer in real-world demo

IBM researchers have demonstrated a new kind of quantum advantage. As IBM’s quantum computers are being set up across the world, the tech company has now set its sights on proving what these machines can do. In a paper published in Nature Physics, IBM quantum scientists set out to demonstrate...
ComputersData Center Knowledge

CentOS Stream vs. CentOS Linux: Red Hat Explains the Differences

With all the noise that's been made about Red Hat's sudden decision in December to pull the rug from underneath users of CentOS Linux in favor of CentOS Stream, Red Hat has hardly had time to answer the question of how developers can assess CentOS Stream vs. CentOS Linux. It...
Softwaredevops.com

8 Security Considerations for CI/CD

In the software development enterprise, CI/CD refers to the combined practices of continuous integration and either continuous delivery or continuous deployment. CI/CD enables organizations to bridge the gap between development, operation activities and teams by the use of automation when building, testing and deploying applications. How do you maintain quality...
SoftwareIBM - United States

Automate Kubeflow deployment to IBM Cloud with Schematics

In this tutorial, learn how to quickly deploy a Kubeflow cluster in IBM Cloud for multiple users, then run a sample pipeline to understand how various Kubeflow components work together to support machine learning operations. Prerequisites. To use this tutorial, you need to prepare the following in IBM Cloud:. An...

Comments / 0

Community Policy