Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market is expected to reach US$ 7,955.1 Mn with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018-2025 By General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote SpA

According to our new market research study on "Cell Therapy Instruments Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Product, Cell Type, Process, and End User" the market is expected to reach US$ 32,477.15 million by 2027 from US$ 12,340.03 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth. The key driving growth factors for the market include increasing developments in cell therapy manufacturing and rising number of approvals for cell-based therapies; whereas, high cost of cell therapy production and cell therapy are expected to hinder market growth.