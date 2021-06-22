Connect and communicate with a database service from an IBM Cloud Satellite location

Had a fascinating chat the other day with a company I really should have spoken to decades ago, but such is life. SES is probably a company wot you think you don’t know, but – for example – anyone who’s had a Sky satellite box at any time will have been reliant on one or more of its geo communications satellites, such as the Astra family (oh, the conversations we used to have about the benefits of dual and quad LNBs over a single one, especially when the dreaded note came from Sky announcing it was moving to a new satellite in the Astra range!). SES operates a multi-orbit constellation of satellites aimed at combining global coverage and high performance (the latter not historically associated with satellite comms) with the low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system satellites providing that performance benefit, high-latency being the enemy of real-time applications especially.