Getting started with Red Hat OpenShift Data Foundation on IBM Power Systems

To package a solution as a service that can be published in service catalogs, your service must run well in Kubernetes or Red Hat OpenShift and also be self-managing. The best way to make your service more self managing is to include an operator with it. Showing that your operator has passed Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification signals to users of your service that it will be able to install itself, upgrade itself, and perform many other functions that an operations team would like the service to do to manage itself. It also shows that the operator and its service are built from components that Red Hat has certified to run well on all of OpenShift’s supported platforms, from bare metal to cloud.