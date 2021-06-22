Cancel
Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Zonoff, Cognizant, LexisNexis

thedallasnews.net
 16 days ago

Latest published market study on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the COVID-19 Outbreak- Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Hippo Insurance, Zonoff Inc., Cognizant, LexisNexis, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Lemonade Inc., Accenture & Capgemini.

www.thedallasnews.net
