Mobile Healthcare Solutions Market Demand and Key Players by 2026: Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Corporation

The global drug infusion systems market size reached USD 10.56 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for safe and precise drug delivery systems is a key driver expected to drive global drug infusion systems market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing application of drug infusion systems for chronic pain management is expected to further propel revenue growth of the global drug infusion systems market in the near future. Increasing integration of advanced equipment and up-gradation of drug infusion systems, such as flow monitoring and microï¬‚ow regulators, is expected to boost global drug infusion systems market revenue growth going ahead.