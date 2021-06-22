Cancel
Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market is expected to reach US$ 17,468.1 Mn With CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027 By 3M, Adhesys Medical GMBH, Glaxosmithkline Plc, Closure Medical Corporation, Henkel AG And CO. KGAA, Mactac, Dymax Corporation

 16 days ago

According to the latest study on "Medical Adhesive and Sealant Market to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product and Application," the market is expected to reach US$ 17,468.1 million by 2027 from US$ 9,867.9 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global medical adhesive and sealants market, and the factors driving the market growth along with those hindering it.

