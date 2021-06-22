Cancel
Wichita, KS

Coleen Jennison Named SVP and Region Manager for Central Region

Wichita Business Journal
Wichita Business Journal
 17 days ago

Cox Communications announced that Coleen Jennison has been named SVP and Region Manager for the Central Region. In her role, Jennison will be responsible for leading operations and responding to the challenges presented by the competitive landscape in the company’s Arkansas, Kansas, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska and Oklahoma footprint. She will continue to reside in Wichita, KS. Most recently, Jennison has served as the market Vice President for Kansas for the past six years. In this role, she served as the local senior executive and was responsible for ensuring alignment between regional and center reporting teams to keep our business and our people connected. She also championed the Cox customer and the Cox employee experience in Kansas with a strong focus on employee engagement and growing talent. Prior to taking this role in 2015, Coleen served as the director of government affairs and helped lead Cox’s legislative and municipal efforts in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa. With more than 29 years of experience, she has served in several government roles including chief of staff for the Kansas house majority leader and chief of staff for the Kansas speaker of the house. “Coleen brings to the role strong leaderships skills, operational expertise and government affairs experience,” said Percy Kirk, former central region manager for Cox. “Coleen is a seasoned and compassionate leader who is a champion of inclusion, diversity and equity. She is more than ready to walk right into the role and not miss a beat.” Jennison has more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. During that time, she has been proud to serve on nonprofit boards, support educational foundations, and promote volunteerism and leadership development. As a longtime community advocate, Jennison currently serves on the boards of the Kansas Chamber of Commerce, Rainbows United and the Kansas Cable Telecommunications Association. About Cox Communications Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve six million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that makes each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

www.bizjournals.com
ABOUT

The Wichita Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/wichita
