Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

ABODEbucks Now Offers Premium Rental Properties on Homes & Villas by Marriott

Posted by 
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 17 days ago

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, (6/21/21) – ABODEbucks a St. Louis, MO-based vacation rental management company, today announced that select rental properties will be available on Homes & Villas by Marriott International starting Thursday, July 1st, 2021. Marriott International’s premium home rental offering, these additions provide guests, including more than 147 million members of its travel program Marriott Bonvoy, even more extraordinary options to choose from when booking travel from among its 30 hotel brands and more than 20,000 home rental properties around the world. Homes & Villas by Marriott International will start with 50 ABODEbucks listings consisting of vacation homes, condos, and lofts, amenities including fully stocked kitchens, well-appointed living areas, bedrooms, & baths, as well as free parking. Showcasing the unique architecture that has earned St. Louis the nickname “Brick City”, ABODEbucks portfolio of 100+-year-old historic homes have been lovingly renovated and professionally designed with modern touches to ensure comfort for every guest. Before being added to the Homes & Villas by Marriott International portfolio, ABODEbucks’ properties were audited and reviewed by Marriott International to meet the company’s high standards for regulation, design, safety, and amenities. “ABODEbucks is very excited to be selected as the first St. Louis property management company featured on Homes & Villas by Marriott International. Our company values, goals, and vacation home offerings synchronize very well, and even better, our guests can earn and redeem Marriott Bonvoy™ Points by booking on homesandvillasbymarriott.com.” Hallmarks of Homes & Villas by Marriott service, which will be adopted by ABODEbucks include: • Free Parking • 24/7 support and check-in • High-speed Wi-Fi • Premium bed linens and towels • Premium bath amenities • Child-friendly items upon request, such as highchairs and travel cribs Launched in May 2019, Homes & Villas by Marriott International is the hospitality company’s vacation home rental offering, providing traveler, including members of Marriott Bonvoy access to more than 16,000 premium and luxury homes located in nearly 240 destinations throughout North America, Europe, Caribbean and Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. This curated selection of homes aims to connect travelers to thousands of rental properties around the world and sets the stage for guests’ most treasured travel moments - home-cooked dinners with extended family, lawn games in the backyard or celebrating a milestone birthday with family and friends. COMPANY boilerplate Since 2015, ABODEbucks is a full-service vacation rental property manager using industry-leading technology, marketing, and pricing strategies, exceptional housekeeping and property maintenance teams, and award-winning guest services to provide a turnkey vacation rental solution for St. Louis, MO.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis Business Journal

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/stlouis
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriott Hotel#Luxury Homes#Mo#Marriott International#The Homes Villas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

Local entrepreneur deals for The Face & Body Salon & Spa, adds to growing portfolio

A long-standing St. Louis spa and salon business has a new owner. Local entrepreneur Jennah Purk has acquired The Face & The Body Spa & Salon, which operates three locations in the St. Louis region. Purk acquired The Face & The Body from its founder, Peggy Mitchusson, who will remain available to consult or advise on the business, officials said. Terms of the sale, effective July 1, were not disclosed.
Real EstatePosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

Real estate Leads - July 2, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
LifestylePosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

Several airports see surging flight schedules for Fourth of July holiday week

U.S. airports will be much busier for the Fourth of July holiday than they were a year ago, but holiday flight inventory remains below pre-Covid levels. That’s one of the big takeaways from a review of airport flight data from Cirium, a provider of air travel research and analysis. The Business Journals analyzed domestic airline data for all carriers and airports in the U.S. for the week of Independence Day in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
EconomyPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

Life after Rex

Pelopidas' collapse pushed staffers to become entrepreneurs and launch businesses, highlighting what happens when a large operation, which boasted diverse skill sets, suddenly ceases to exist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy