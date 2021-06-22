Devasting Loss and Landmark Case Lead To Silver Lining For LPGA Professional Katie Rudolph
Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. It’s hard to find a silver lining when you’re in the middle of the storm. It’s even harder to convince yourself that things will all work out, that the greatest things in your life are ahead of you when you’re being treated in shocking and embarrassing ways - having your life exposed in the national media and your dreams shattered through the malice of others.www.lpga.com