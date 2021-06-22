Devasting Loss and Landmark Case Lead To Silver Lining For LPGA Professional Katie Rudolph

In 2020, Stacy Lewis was adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic way of the world. The Marathon LPGA Classic, which is usually bursting at the seams with fans flocking to Highland Meadows Golf Club, was nearly empty. In her 14th appearance in the event, Lewis earned a T9 result and used the finish as momentum into a win the following week at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open. It was her first victory since 2017 and since becoming an #LPGAMom to daughter Chesnee. She said it has been a difficult year navigating the pandemic – especially with a 2-year-old – but after a fan-less 2020, is happy to feel a sense of normalcy return to an event like the Marathon LPGA Classic.