Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: VeChain, Cardano & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 22 June
VeChain Price Forecast: VET collapse may continue as race for the exits intensifies. VeChain price is currently down over 20% and is one of the ten worst performing cryptocurrencies on the core coverage list. The break with the rounded top has been a powerful resolution for the unsettled price action that dominated VET over the last month. With no clear support until the May 23 low, the altcoin should endure further losses moving forward.www.fxstreet.com