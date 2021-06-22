Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: VeChain, Cardano & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 22 June

The Bitcoin price is hovering at $34,776 after touching the daily high of $35,077 at the beginning of today. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is currently pushing higher as the latest move marks an upwards break of the consolidation phase seen as of late, but it is important to note that it is yet to lead BTC above any key technical levels. Looking at the daily chart, the Bitcoin price has been making an attempt to maintain the bullish movement since yesterday but struggling to gain momentum at the moment.